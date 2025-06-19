/India: Tamil Nadu to host 14th FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup

The Government in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu formally announced that it will be hosting the 14th FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup in November and December this year. The tournament which will see the participation of Under-21 teams from across the world will be held in Chennai and Madurai cities. This will be the third FIH Junior Men’s World Cup to be held in India, and the 14th overall. India hosted the 2016 edition in Lucknow and the 2021 edition in Bhubaneswar.

Scheduled be held between November 28 and December 10, for the first time, the tournament will see 24 teams competing for the coveted title. The FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup was initially a 12-team tournament, which increased to 16 in the 2001 edition. The 2023 edition of the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup in Malaysia also featured 16 teams.

However, there are concerns about the timing of the event, as it would be taking place during the peak of the northeast monsoon season when Tamil Nadu receives significant amount of rainfall, and witnesses extreme weather due to cyclonic storms. Officials clarified that amid a packed International hockey calendar and back-to-back matches, this chosen period is the most suitable for all International teams. Notably, authorities are also expecting the participation of the Pakistani team.



"Chennai and Madurai will be the proud host of the grand sporting event, showcasing the state's heritage and Hockey legacy. Players from the state have represented India at the Olympics and World cup. Our state has a proven track record of hosting hockey events," said Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the logo unveiling event in Chennai.

He said that the State Government has allocated Rs. 65 crores ($7.4million) for organizing the event and scaling up infrastructure. This will include the establishment of a synthetic turf in Madurai. He added that the State has had a legacy of hosting International sporting events such as the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, Squash World Cup



Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, Khelo India Youth games, Chennai Open WTA 250, among others. In the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup tournament, Germany are the most successful team with seven titles. They are also the defending champions, having beaten France in the 2023 final played at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Meanwhile, India had settled for a fourth-place finish after losing 3-1 to Spain in 2023. It was the second time in two editions that the junior Indian hockey team lost the third-place match. India had finished in the same position in 2021 after losing to France 3-1.