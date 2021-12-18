Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth: When and where to watch BWF World Championships semifinal live?

Lakshya Sen will face Kidambi Srikanth in the BWF World Championships semifinal match on Saturday (December 18). India has been ensured of a first-ever male finalist in BWF World Championship 2021.

On Friday, Kidambi Srikanth had defeated Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw by 21-8, 21-7 in straight sets in a contest that lasted for just 26 minutes.

Whereas, 20-year-old Lakshya Sen had to fight his way out for the semi-finals. In a one-hour and seven-minute battle with World No. 42 Zhao Jun Peng, the Indian defeated the Chinese shuttler 21-15, 15-21, 22-20.

Former World no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth is now ranked 14th whereas young Lakshya Sen is ranked 19th. One thing is for sure, Indians are for a treat, as this will be a close match.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the game:

Where is the BWF World Championships semifinal match between Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth taking place?

The BWF World Championships semifinal match between Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva, Spain.

What time does the BWF World Championships semifinal match between Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth begin?

The BWF World Championships semifinal match between Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth begins at 9:00 PM IST on Saturday (December 18).

How to watch live coverage of the BWF World Championships semifinal match between Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth on TV?

The BWF World Championships semifinal match between Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth will be aired live on Star Sports 2 (HD) and Star Sports 3.

How to catch live streaming of the BWF World Championships semifinal match between Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth?

The BWF World Championships semifinal match between Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth will be available to stream live on Hotstar.