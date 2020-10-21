La Liga rolls out red carpet in New Delhi and multiple cities around the world to celebrate El Clasico

To welcome the most anticipated global premier of the year – El Clasico, LaLiga has rolled out the red carpet for El Clasico in seven iconic locations around the world including the Red Fort in New Delhi to celebrate the biggest match in world football, FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Saturday 24th October at 7.30pm IST.

India was chosen, for its heritage site, and globally recognised locations. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid clash for the 181st time in LaLiga this weekend and the special LaLiga ‘Red Carpet’ installations symbolise the invitation to the world to watch ElClásico, with the message of LaLiga invites you to the gala premier of the season.’

El Clasico is known as the fiercest rivalry in world football and LaLiga’s installation highlights the passion and intensity of this fixture, embodied within their message #YouHaveToLiveIt (in Spanish: #HayQueVivirla). The seven Red Carpet locations were carefully selected for both their prestige and entertainment, two characteristics synonymous with both ElClásico and the two clubs, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The iconic locations of the striking ElClasico Red Carpet include seven cities across six continents: Sydney Opera House - Sydney (Australia), Red Fort - Delhi (India), Navrus Palace - Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Tower Bridge - London (United Kingdom), Place du Souvenir Africain - Dakar (Senegal), The Vessel at Hudson Yards - New York City (United States of America) and Torre del Reloj - Cartagena des Indias (Colombia).

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, “El Clasico is the biggest rivalry not only in LaLiga but the world, with aggressive competitiveness between the clubs and of course adding to that great history. We are delighted to place the red carpet at a historic place like the Red Fort in India which will bring to life the excitement, the entertainment, the glamour and the global reach of this fixture and LaLiga. Barcelona vs Real Madrid is always an incredible show, and with the world watching we’re sure this edition will be no different.”