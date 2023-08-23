Kris Srikkanth lashes out at Agarkar-led BCCI selectors for including KL Rahul in India's Asia Cup squad

On Monday (August 21), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 17-man squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup. The continental tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, kicks off on August 30 with India opening their campaign versus Pakistan on September 02 in Pallekele. The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selectors named a strong squad, comprising KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer whereas Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav were included in the final 17 with Sanju Samson being named the sole reserve player.

Although Rahul is part of the Asia Cup squad, chief selector Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma, while addressing the media, made it clear that he has a niggle but there is nothing serious with regard to the keeper-batter's fitness. Now, former India chief selector Kris Srikkanth, part of the 1983 World Cup-winning side, has slammed the selection committee for going ahead with Rahul despite questions on his fitness.

'If a player is not fit during selection, you shouldn't pick him'

In a video on YouTube, Srikkanth said, "It's being said that KL Rahul has a niggle. If you have a niggle, don't pick him in the squad. If a player is not fit during selection, you shouldn't pick him. That was our policy. On the day of selection, if a player is not fit, don't select him. If you want to pick him for the World Cup, select him for the World Cup. That's a different issue. Now they are saying that he might play after a couple of matches and that's why we have picked Sanju Samson as a travelling reserve. What's all this."

The former cricketer further opined, "You're playing Asia Cup which is also a premier tournament. We haven't qualified for the Asia Cup (final) over the last two editions. You have to qualify for the final and perform well. They are still unsure about the World Cup squad. You're confused. You need to have something called selection policy. I am not trying to take any credit but let me tell you what we (our selection panel) used to have."

Srikkanth recalled his term as a chief selector and added, "We had this problem during a Test match. It was against a Test vs South Africa. VVS Laxman said he would play if he gets fit in time and urged us to keep him in the team. But on the day of the match, he was not fit. And then we thought of drafting Rohit Sharma in. But Rohit played football and injured himself. After that, Wriddhiman Saha made his debut. On that day, our selection panel decided not to be desperate. On the day of selection, if you're not fit, don't pick that player. You're making it look as though Indians don't have talent. You have created a situation like that."

With Rahul having a niggle, India have Ishan Kishan as a backup in the main squad whereas Samson will also be the travelling reserve. The seven-time Asia Cup champions are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and Nepal.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna

WATCH WION LIVE HERE