/Kohli better IPL captain than Dhoni? Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's AI-based app thinks so

Tech giant Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is a well-known cricket enthusiast and he recently made an app on stage during a live event to showcase how Artificial Intelligence (AI) would help the sport in future. At an event in Hyderabad, Nadella developed an A_-based app on stage using GitHub Copilot and Azure AI Foundry to select a 'dream IPL team.' The twist came when the app selected Virat Kohli ahead of MS Dhoni as the captain of the team. Both, Virat and Dhoni are India's finest skippers ever, but Dhoni often gets the edge for winning multiple ICC trophies and five IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Why Kohli was put ahead of Dhoni by AI app?

The app developed by Nadella used player performance, data, and leadership metrics to select the players for his dream IPL team but the data was used from IPL 2025 auction. Notably, Kohli won his first IPL title in 2025 in 18 years with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The app took into account batting strike rate, consistency, and impact to select a skipper and Kohli was favoured.

Also, Dhoni now doesn't play a full-fledged role in the match but just keeps the wicket and bats way down the order which has reduced his match impact in the recent years including IPL 2025.

Kohli vs Dhoni in IPL