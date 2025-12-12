Asia Cup U-19, IND vs UAE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to impress with another century

India's teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavashi continued to impress with his batting as he scored his latest century in U-19 Asia Cup against the UAE on Friday (Dec 12) in Dubai. He reached his 50 in 30 balls before hitting the next 50 runs in 26 balls, thus completing his ton in just 56 balls. Suryavanshi also cleared the 150-run mark in just 84 balls and had hit 13 sixes by then - the highest in an Youth ODI (U19) innings ever. He also added 212 runs for the second wicket with Aaron George (57) as India crossed 250-run mark by 30th over. He eventually got out on 171 off just 95 balls, hitting nine fours and 14 sixes in his innings.