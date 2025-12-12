Asia Cup U-19, IND vs UAE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to impress with another century

India's teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavashi continued to impress with his batting as he scored his latest century in U-19 Asia Cup against the UAE on Friday (Dec 12) in Dubai. He reached his 50 in 30 balls before hitting the next 50 runs in 26 balls, thus completing his ton in just 56 balls. Suryavanshi also cleared the 150-run mark in just 84 balls and had hit 13 sixes by then - the highest in an Youth ODI (U19) innings ever. He also added 212 runs for the second wicket with Aaron George (57) as India crossed 250-run mark by 30th over. He eventually got out on 171 off just 95 balls, hitting nine fours and 14 sixes in his innings.
Suryavanshi was also part of India's Rising Star Asia Cup (T20) squad and had scored a century then as well. His 144-run knock had also came against UAE. The teenager finished the tournament as India's highest and second overall run scorer with 239 runs in four innings at an average of nearly 60 and an astonishing strike-rate of nearly 245.
The batter then played for his state team Bihar in India's domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament (SMAT) and scored a ton there as well. His unbeaten 108-run knock was against Maharashtra but it went in vain as Prithvi Shaw's 30-ball 66 helped them beat Bihar by three wickets.
