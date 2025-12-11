/India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Jitesh Sharma denies De Kock century, Sunil Gavaskar applauds - WATCH

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock narrowly missed out on a century after being brilliantly run out by India’s wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma in the second T20I at Mullanpur on Thursday (Dec 11). De Kock scored 90 runs off 46 balls, hitting seven sixes and five fours. South Africa finished their 20-over quota at 213/4, setting India a target of 214 to chase and take a 2-0 lead in the five-game series. Varun Chakravarthy was India’s best bowler, taking two wickets for 29 runs, while Arshdeep Singh struggled, giving away seven wides in one over.

The match started with India winning the toss and opting to bowl first, considering the dew factor that usually helps the batting side in the second innings. South Africa, however, began strongly with De Kock taking charge from the start. The South African opener looked in great touch and was well on his way to a century, hitting the ball cleanly across the field.

De Kock’s innings was ended by a brilliant piece of awareness and quick thinking from Jitesh Sharma. On the first ball of the 16th over, Varun Chakravarthy bowled a flatter delivery outside the off stump. De Kock got an under-edge and stepped out of his crease for a moment. Jitesh Sharma swiftly collected the ball and removed the bails, leaving the crowd cheering at the stunning run-out. It denied De Kock his much-awaited hundred but kept South Africa’s innings competitive.