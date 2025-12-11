LOGIN
Year in Search 2025: No Rohit, Virat or Dhoni in list - Check 5 most searched cricketers in India on Google

Published: Dec 11, 2025, 20:35 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 20:35 IST

With Google Trends 2025 now out, here’s a look at the five cricketers who topped the search charts in India this year.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi
1 / 5
(Photograph: IPL)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi finished 2025 as India’s most-searched cricketer on Google. The 14-year-old left-hander made headlines with his IPL century, big runs in youth cricket, and rapid rise through India U19 and India A matches.

Priyansh Arya
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya was the second most-searched Indian cricketer in 2025. His strong IPL season with Punjab Kings, consistent starts at the top, and growing reputation as a clean striker made him one of the most-followed young players online.

Abhishek Sharma
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma stayed in the spotlight all year with his attacking style in the IPL and for India. His powerplay hitting, quick fifties, and steady rise kept him among the most-searched cricketers on Google in 2025.

Sheikh Rasheed
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sheikh Rasheed

Sheikh Rasheed stayed in focus through steady runs in domestic cricket, but what really boosted his searches was his rise with CSK. He became the youngest opener in franchise history, debuting against LSG at 20 years and 202 days old.

Jemimah Rodrigues
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues was one of India’s most-searched cricketers in 2025 after her match-winning knock against Australia in the Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final. Her composure in pressure moments and consistency across formats kept her high on Google trends.

