Knew I would be playing World Cup: England's Ben Stokes on coming out of ODI retirement after 182 vs NZ

On Wednesday (September 13), Ben Stokes slammed a career-best 182 in England's third and penultimate ODI versus New Zealand at The Oval, London. Riding on his daddy hundred, Jos Buttler & Co. took an unassailable lead in the four ODIs, with a 181-run win, as they are preparing well for the upcoming ODI World Cup, to kick off in India on October 05.

On August 16, Stokes came out of his 50-over retirement ahead of defending champions England's ODI WC opener, where they play New Zealand in the inaugural game in Ahmedabad. In July 2022, the current England Test captain had called it quits from the shorter format blaming an "unsustainable" cricketing schedule. However, he made a U-turn as England look desperate to defend their title. After his knock versus the Black Caps, which is the highest individual score in ODIs by an English batter, Stokes revealed that he knew he would be coming back for the 50-over World Cup.

"Obviously I've been asked a lot about my knee over a long period of time, so I just said that to leave it," Stokes said, post the third ODI versus the Kiwis, in relation to his comments at the conclusion of Ashes 2023. He added, "I knew that I'd be playing in these games and potentially in the World Cup then when I said that, but it was just the easiest thing to say that and put you (the media) off the radar."

Since his ODI return, Stokes has looked good and has had scores of 52, 1 and 182. He will look to carry on with the momentum going ahead. With his return, England look stronger than ever to defend their title in the showpiece event in India. At present, they will be backing themselves to win the four-match ODI series versus New Zealand at home, with the series finale to be held on Friday (September 15) at Lord's.

England's provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

It is to be noted that all ODI WC participants can make changes to their squad until September 28.

