KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada move up in ICC Men's Test Rankings

In the latest MRG Types ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, a lot of Indian players have jumped few places along with the South African counterparts. After the Centurion Test, a lot of changes have been made in the latest rankings for players in the purest format of the game.

Opener KL Rahul, who is the stand-in captain for the second Test in Johannesburg, has made a huge gain of 18 slots to reach 31st position among batters in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. For the unversed, the 29-year-old has reaped rewards post his Player of the Match effort in the series opener in Centurion (scoring a ton), which helped India beat the Dean Elgar-led Proteas by 113 runs and go a 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Rahul's career-best rankings in whites is the eighth position, attained in November 2017. His masterclass 123 in the first innings of the Centurion Test paved the way for India's first-ever win at the venue, also breaking SA's unbeaten streak in the iconic stadium since 2014. This also became the first-ever win by an Asian side in whites at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

ALSO READ | Who are you? Wicket falls if you just bowl: Ashwin's hilarious remark for Shardul caught on stump-mic

Meanwhile, Rahul's opening partner Mayank Agarwal has gained one place for his contribution of 60 in the first innings of the Centurion Test. Former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has also moved up two places to 25th in the latest update. Rahane has also made a gritty 58 in India's second innings of the ongoing Johannesburg Test.

Pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have risen up in the rankings. Bumrah is up three spots to ninth after the Centurion tie whereas Shami moved from 19th to occupy the 17th spot. The former had returned with five wickets in the series opener whereas Shami had eight wickets up his sleeves (including a five-fer).

On the other hand, South Africa, captain and opener Dean Elgar has progressed two spots to 14th spot whereas the limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma has now taken the 39th position. Both had a fifty each in the series opener. Bavuma also returned with another fifty in SA's first innings in the J'burg Test.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul, Dean Elgar involved in war of words after Indian captain's dismissal on Day 2 of J'burg Test

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are occupying the sixth and 30th position, respectively, while Centurion Test's debutant left-arm pacer Marco Jensen entered the rankings to hold the 97th position.

More changes are expected to be made post the end of the J'burg Test. A lot of action in Test cricket has also taken place with Bangladesh beating World Test Champions New Zealand in their own backyard, to win the first Test, whereas the fourth Ashes Test got underway on January 5 (Wednesday). Hence, wholesome changes are expected in the coming days.