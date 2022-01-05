KL Rahul, Dean Elgar involved in war of words after Indian captain's dismissal on Day 2 of J'burg Test

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 05, 2022, 02:21 PM(IST)

Rahul, Elgar in heated exchange on Day 2 of J'burg Test - WATCH Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

KL Rahul and Dean Elgar were involved in a heated exchange during Day 2 of the second and penultimate Test at The Wanderers, Johannesburg. 

Day 2 of the second and penultimate Test between India and South Africa was a pulsating affair with as many as 11 wickets falling during the course of the match. Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul dismissed SA for 229 in response to India's first innings score of 202. 

While the day ended with India 85-2, leading by 58 runs, they lost their stand-in skipper KL Rahul for cheap (8).The Indian captain was caught in the second slip, however, the 29-year-old didn't walk back instantly and rather let the umpires take the final call. Before he started walking back being disappointed with the final decision made, Rahul seemed to have heard something about him in the Proteas dugout which didn't please him. The Indian batter said something in response as his South African counterpart Dean Elgar also exchanged some words with Rahul. 

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant joins MS Dhoni in elite list with elusive feat in Johannesburg Test against South Africa

×

ALSO READ | Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after Bangladesh upset NZ by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up

Earlier in the day's play, SA's middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen had walked back to the pavillion when the ball seemed to have touched the ground before the edge from his bat was plucked by keeper Pant during Proteas' first essay. Hence, the talks in the SA dugout could've been about the contrasting responses from Rassie and Rahul with regard to their dismissals.

Day 3 of the second Test has started with a bang, with India losing both their overnight batters Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Ajinkya Rahane (58). The visitors will look to setup a target beyond 230 for the home side at The Wanderers, Johannesburg. 

For the unversed, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0 courtesy their 113-run win in the series opener in Centurion.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jan 05, 2022 | 4th Test - Day Stumps
The Ashes, 2021/22
AUS
126/3
(46.5 ov)
 VS
ENG
Full Scorecard →
Jan 05, 2022 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
Freedom Trophy, 2021/22
SA
229
(79.4 ov)
 VS
IND
202
(63.1 ov)
201/6
(46.1 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jan 01, 2022 | 1st Test
Bangladesh in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022
NZ
(108.1 ov) 328
(73.4 ov) 169
VS
BAN
458 (176.2 ov)
42/2 (16.5 ov)
Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Dec 31, 2021 | 3rd ODI
Ireland in USA, 3 ODI Series, 2021
USA
 VS
IRE
Match Cancelled
Full Scorecard →
Read in App