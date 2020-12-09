KL Rahul and Virat Kohli witness jump in ICC rankings after T20 series win

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli witnessed a jump in their ranks after a successful T20I series against hosts Australia. Both batsmen made significant gains in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I Player Rankings.

Team India won the T20I series 2-1 against the Aussies. Kohli and Rahul were the most consistent in the India lineup. Kohli, who played a blistering knock of 85 in the final match of the T20I series has secured the eighth position in the recently released ICC Men's T20I batting rankings.

KL Rahul broke into the top 3 of T20I rankings after scoring 81 runs in the three-match opera against Australia. KL has had a successful run in the T20 format. He was the orange cap winner in this year's Indian Premier League.

Taking the third spot in the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, Rahul has bagged 816 points and the premier batsman is only 55 points behind second-placed Babar Azam in the current standings. While England star batsman Dawid Malan (915 points) retained the top spot, Australian limited-overs skipper Finch slipped to the fourth spot in the T20I batting rankings.

India had lost the third T20I by 12 runs on Tuesday but won the three-match series 2-1.

This was India’s first defeat in 12 T20Is for India with the last loss coming against the West Indies in Trivandrum in December 2019. The 12-run defeat to Australia also became India’s first away defeat in 11 matches since losing to New Zealand in Hamilton in February 2019.

The T20I series also marks the end to the limited-overs affair in India’s gruelling tour of Australia and both the teams will now focus on the four-match Test series, starting December 17.