/20 years since his World Cup debut, Lionel Messi, 38, returns for 'One Last Dance'

On June 16, 2006, an 18-year-old long-haired Argentine forward, Lionel Messi, came off the bench in the 74th minute to make his FIFA World Cup debut against Serbia and Montenegro. The wonder kid scored his first World Cup goal 14 minutes into his first match in this competition, marking the start of an impeccable World Cup career. Fast forward 20 years, Messi, now 38, is ready to feature in his sixth and final World Cup in North America, with Argentina facing Algeria in their Group J opener.

Over the next twenty years, Messi experienced pain, ecstasy, countless highs and as many lows donning the Argentina jersey at the top level. Already established as the most decorated footballer of all time, with the joint-most trophies recorded (48 and counting), Messi has also been awarded the highest individual prize in all of football – the Ballon d’Or, eight times, the most by any player in history. Considering the second-best player on that list, Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal, with five Ballon d’Or trophies, is also part of this ongoing edition, the fans are up for their last dance.

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After failing to win the World Cup in his first two editions (in 2006 and 2010), Messi’s Argentina reached the final in 2014, facing Germany in the summit clash. At the peak of his prowess at that time, Messi was destined to win his maiden FIFA World Cup, only for Germany’s Mario Gotze to score the late winner for his team and crush his dream.



Germany lifted their fourth FIFA World Cup, with Messi returning with the Golden Ball (MVP) as consolation.

Retirement and comeback!

Before the next edition in Russia in 2018, Messi announced his international retirement after losing the Copa America final to Chile in 2016, his fourth loss in a tournament final, saying, “The national team is over for me.”



However, two months after he decided to step aside from international football at 29, Messi did a U-turn on his retirement (in August 2016), returning to the first-team squad to help Argentina secure a spot at the 2018 World Cup. At the tournament, France knocked out Messi’s Argentina in a thrilling pre-quarterfinal tie and eventually lifted its second World Cup title.

Time for Glory and beyond!

Messi’s Argentina returned to the World Cup in Qatar as the frontrunners and realised their ultimate dream by beating France in the final on penalties (4-2). Messi scored twice in the regular time, winning the Golden Ball for the second time that edition, creating history.



Messi lifted his first World Cup and Argentina its third.

