/'Ecstasy All Over': What happened the last time Messi featured in a FIFA World Cup game?

Lionel Messi realised his dream of winning a FIFA World Cup the last time he featured in the tournament. Hours before the start of Argentina’s title defence in North America against Algeria in Group J, it’s time we look at the outcome and the ecstasy that followed after Messi’s Argentina beat the then-defending champions, France, in the thrilling final in Qatar four years ago.

35 at that time and still playing in Europe (for PSG), Messi was hungry for perhaps the most coveted yet elusive trophy to him missing from his decorated cabinet - the FIFA World Cup crown. While Qatar was his best shot at glory, his team stumbled at the very first hurdle – losing to Saudi Arabia in one of the biggest upsets in tournament history. Argentina collected itself and began playing as a unit, slowly marching towards their goal.

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Come the knockouts, they had challengers in the Netherlands and Croatia before facing France in the summit clash. Among the favourites to win their third World Cup crown, Messi’s Argentina started brilliantly on the day it mattered the most. He opened the scoring for Argentina in the final through a penalty before netting another in the 108th minute to complete his brace against France. Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick kept the defending champions in the game, with the two finishing with a 3-3 scoreline after extra time.

Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout

Penalties were tense as they’re supposed to be, but Argentina backed itself to cross the finish line. While Argentina scored four times, France could only find the net twice.

WATCH the moment Messi's Argentina won the World Cup -

Messi, his teammates and the entire stadium erupted in joy as Argentina won its first World Cup since 1986 and its third overall. For his contribution, Messi was the 'Player of the Match' in the final and later won the tournament’s Golden Ball (MVP), becoming the first player to do it twice.



Four years later, the 39-year-old Lionel Messi is back representing Argentina in his sixth and last World Cup, aiming to help his team win back-to-back titles.



Brazil (in 1958 and 1962) was the last team to win successive FIFA World Cups.

