/FIFA World Cup: Argentina receive triple boost as Messi, Alvarez return from injury ahead of title defence

In a massive boost to the defending world champions, their star player Lionel Messi has been declared 100 per cent fit to start for Argentina's title defence in their Group J opener against Algeria in Kansas City. Alongside Messi, his World Cup-winning teammates, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and striker Julián Álvarez, have attained full fitness in time for their tournament opener on Tuesday (Jun 16). While Messi was out with a mild hamstring strain, Álvarez suffered an ankle injury, and Martinez is expected to start despite fracturing his ring finger.

Argentina will begin its title defence on the sixth day of the tournament, aiming to become the first team since Brazil (in 1958 and 1962) to win back-to-back FIFA World Cups. Argentina will also face Austria and Jordan in their remaining league matches.

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Speaking to the media on the eve of the match, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said the dressing room feels calm ahead of their first game, explaining that the experience of playing the World Cup with almost the same squad provides immense stability.



"Calm because it's just a game of football. We have the experience of the last World Cup, the first game is not fundamental. It's important, but it doesn't end with the first game," Scaloni said on Monday. “We are good, we are calm. We are facing a good team with good players. But we are calm; we are arriving at a good moment.”

‘Everyone wants to see Messi’

Since winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar four years ago, Messi has joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), plying his trade for the US-based team and winning titles and creating records. Although American fans are now used to watching Messi display his magic on the field, thousands who travelled to North America to catch a glimpse cannot wait to have him back on the field.



"Everyone wants to see [Leo] Messi inside the field, playing. He excited everyone, not just Argentines," Scaloni said of his star player Messi. "From my part, it'll always be like that. I don't see anything negative. He's been in different conditions and has always been here. He's always been monumental for us, and now he will be even more. I see him well."

