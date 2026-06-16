/FIFA 2026 | 'Great team with quick players up front': Argentina coach Scaloni expects tough test against Algeria

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has stressed the importance of approaching their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener with caution and respect, recalling the painful lesson from their surprise defeat to Saudi Arabia at the start of the 2022 tournament. The reigning world champions will begin their latest World Cup journey against Algeria in Kansas City on Tuesday. Speaking ahead of the clash, coach Scaloni described the African side as a “great team with quick players up front” and warned against underestimating them.

"It is a good side to be careful with and to respect. They will make things difficult," Scaloni said.

The Argentine manager also compared Algeria’s style of play to that of Morocco, praising their talented squad and head coach Vladimir Petkovic. He pointed to Morocco’s recent display against Brazil as evidence of the quality possessed by North African teams.

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Reflecting on Argentina’s experience in the previous World Cup, Scaloni noted that while the opening match is significant, it does not determine the fate of a tournament campaign.

"We have peace of mind that it does not end in the first match," he said.

Scaloni also provided positive updates on player fitness; Forward Julian Alvarez has recovered from an ankle issue and is available for selection, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to start after fully recovering from a finger fracture sustained during Aston Villa’s UEFA Europa League triumph.

However, defender Nicolas Tagliafico remains a doubt for the match as he continues to deal with a calf injury.

Argentina is a part of Group J alongside Austria, Algeria and Jordan.

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