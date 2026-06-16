/FIFA 2026 | Cape Verde goalie Vozinha was in tears after draw vs Spain as mother couldn't attend match because of US visa bond money

Cape Verde had their moment of football history and that too at the biggest of the stages - holding 2010 FIFA champions Spain at 0-0 draw in Group H match on Monday (Jun 15). This was their first ever football world cup game and the their maiden points couldn't have come without 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha. The goalie made seven stops in the thrilling match and was understandably emotional after the performance. The reason for his tears was, however, his mother not being present in the crowd because of US visa. Nonetheless, Vozinho made every single person of the 500,000-odd country, including his mother, proud.

Why Cape Verde's Vozinha was crying after draw vs Spain?

"I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago," Vozinha revealed after the match. "They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa. Because of the money we had to pay for the visa, we didn’t manage to [get it done] on time. I would like her to be here, but I’m also very happy," he added.

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Talking about his historic performance, the goalie said: "I have worked my whole life for this moment. I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people."

Why Vozinha's mother could not travel to US?