FIFA World Cup 2026 day 5 matches saw one of the biggest shocker of the ongoing World Cup as 2010 champion Spain were held to a goalless draw by debutant Cabo Verde in Atlanta on Monday (Jun 15). Spain started teen sensation Lamine Yamal on the bench but following his season at Barcelona but he made his first World Cup appearance i the 71st minute. Yamal, however, could not do much to help his team. In other matches, Uruguay were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia while Belgium also played 1-1 draw against Egypt. Below are the complete results of Day 5 matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026:

Cabo Verde are ranked 67th in the FIFA ranking and have a population of just over 500,000 people in the whole country. Spain, on the other hand, are one of the most dominant nations in football and are playing this World Cup as Euro 2024 winners. Their big stature, however, did not deter Cabo Verde to play the best match in their history and hold the 2010 champions to a 0-0 draw.

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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay in Group H

In the second Group H match of the day, Saudi Arabia held two-time World Cup champions Uruguay to a 1-1 draw. Uruguay had arrived late in Miami following paperwork delay for which they called out FIFA as well. In the match, Saudi Arabia drew first blood as Abdulelah Al-Amri scored in the 41st minute. Uruguay played catch up for most of the game before Maximillano Araujo scored in 80th minute to give them a draw.

Belgium vs Egypt in Group G

Belgium and Egypt plaed third draw of the day, this in time in Group G, as the two teams finished at 1-1 in their first World Cup 2026 match at Seattle Stadium. Egypt had the lead after Emam Ashour scored for them in the 20th minute but they eventually equalled it for Belgium as Mohamed Hany scored an own goal in 66th minute.

Iran vs New Zealand in Group G

In the fourth and final match of the day, Iran and New Zealand also played a 2-2 draw. Elijah Just scored twice for New Zealand, in 7th and 55th minute, but Iran came back every single time. For them, Ramin Rezaeian scored in 32nd minute before Mohammed Mohebi equalled the score in 64th minute.

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