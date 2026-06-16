/FIFA 2026 | Neymar could be out for group-stage matches in setback for Brazil - Report

In an unfortunate news for five-time champions Brazil, star striker Neymar, who didn't play the opening match against Morocco, might not be available throughout the group-stage matches. The development comes as Brazil prepare for the second group-stage match against Haiti on Friday (Jun 19) before taking on Scotland in their last Group C match on June 24. Brazil are in desperate need of a win after drawing against Morocco if they are to advance to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ad Neymar's potential unavailablity doesn't help their case very much.

Is Neymar out of FIFA World Cup group-stage matches?

Neymar had picked up a calf injury while playin for Santos on May 17, but was still included in Brazil's 26-man FIFA World Cup squad. He didn't play against Morocco and continues to go through the medical tests he had undergone before the first match.

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"The forward, still recovering from a grade two muscle injury, repeated the medical examination he underwent a week ago. The results have not yet been confirmed by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation)," said an ESPN report. The 34-year-old also didn't take part in the practice of Brazil team on Monday (Jun 15) at New York Red Bulls training centre, the report further added.

What does Brazil coach Ancelotti said about Neymar?

Speaking before the match against Morocco, Ancelotti had said: "Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible. Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week."

Brazil's schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil drew their FIFA 2026 campaign opener against Morocco 1-1 on Saturday (Jun 13) in Group C fixture at Metlife stadium in New York New Jersey. They next play Haiti on June 19 at Philadelphia stadium before finishing off the group-stage against Scotland on June 24 at Miami Stadium.

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