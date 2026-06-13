/FIFA 2026 | Brazil trusting on 'smart vest' to help them regain lost glory

Brazil is the most successful team in the history of the FIFA World Cup but haven't been able to live up their own standards in the last five editions. The last of Brazil's five trophies came in 2002 and the team has been wanting left for success ever since. In the ongoing FIFA 2026, the five-time champions will strive to reclaim the glory once their and for that, they are using every means possible including 'smart vest.' The vest helps tracks data of the athletes and aides in making tactical decisions, something Brazil has looked into to reach their golden standards.

What is a smart vest and how does it help athletes?

A smart vest is something like a sports bra which players wear underneath their jerseys while playing for clubs around the globe. It tracks data such as speed, heart rate, recovery from injuries among other things. The data is then relayed to coaches who make decisions based on the data. For eg, if a player has high speed then the coach might want to play him in an attacking position from where he can carry the ball swiftly.

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The vests also helps with keeping data of star players, such as Neymar in Brazil's case, who spend very little time with national coaches and management. The data helps the national teams keep track of their players' fitness by looking at the data even if the players spending much of their time in another continent.

How is Brazil leveraging smart vest data?

Guilherme Passos, head of sports science for the Brazil national team, as reported by the BBC, says: "On a daily basis, when we are not with the players, we communicate with the clubs and they send us the players information from the tracking system."

Passos said that the national team uses data to analyse players who are not with them for longer duration because of club commitments. The data also helps coming up with recovery plans for athletes, says Passos: "If the player's a high speed player, it's very important to devote to this metric, small steps to guarantee that the muscle is well recovered."

Brazil's schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil start their FIFA 2026 campaign against Morocco on Saturday (Jun 13) - Sunday 3:30 am India time - in Group C fixture at Metlife stadium in New York New Jersey. They next play Haiti on June 19 at Philadelphia stadium before finishing off the group-stage against Scotland on June 24 at Miami Stadium.

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