In a bizarre incident at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, England team's equipment including boots has been stolen ahead of their first training session on Sunday (Jun 14). The theft may potentially disrupt some of the training plans of Thomas Tuchel's men who are vying for their first silverware since 1966. England come in the World Cup with great hope and as a finalists of Euro 2024 which they had lost to Spain 2-1. Their first full training session was planned in Kansas City, Missouri but with equipment being stolen, it remains to be seen how they cope with the loss and practice for their World Cup 2026 opener.

How England team's equipment was stolen ahead of first full training?

The England team were at their pre-tournament base in Florida and are expected to reach Swope Soccer Village - their training camp - in Kansas City Missouri Saturday (Jun 13) afternoon. The equipment was believed to have been placed before their arrival. It is, however, believed that the vehicles transporting the goods were broken into on way to the training camp site. The Kansas City Police Department is leading the investigation and two people have been apprehended in the matter as well.

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"Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation," a Police spokesperson told the UK-based Guardian news outlet as the investigation continues into the theft.

England's schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

England start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Croatia in a Group L game in Dallas on Wednesday (Jun 17). They next take on Ghana on June 23 at the Boston Stadium before the final group-stage match against Panama on June 27 at Metlife stadium in New York - New Jersey. England, currently ranked 4th in the FIFA list, are expected to make it to the knockout stage with ease from their group.

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