/Unfinished Business: Hazlewood eyes series wins in England and India before considering Test retirement

Australia’s ace pacer Josh Hazlewood is closing in on the end of his Test career, with recurrent injuries and tight competition for spots in the playing XI limiting his opportunities.

Instead of feeling insecure about returning to the side for the first time in over a year, with Bangladesh Tests looming, Hazlewood looks forward to playing more with Scott Boland, who poses an outright threat to the lanky seamer.



Australia is scheduled to play at least 20 Tests before the next WTC final in 2027, including away tours of India (early 2027) and England (mid-2027), and Hazlewood is keen to make himself available for all matches. However, he has some unfinished business left before considering Test retirement - a series win in England, India and South Africa.

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"This group's been together for quite a long time now, the majority of it, anyway," Hazlewood said during a training camp in Brisbane on Thursday (Jul 30). "The big series are obviously England and India. I haven't won in South Africa either, so there's three that are coming up that are a few boxes to tick off there for not just me but from this whole playing group.”

Hazlewood also reflected on the misfortune of missing eight of Australia’s last 14 Tests, with his last appearance coming against the West Indies in Jamaica last year, when Australia played four quicks. However, with Nathan Lyon returning from injury and likely to start against Bangladesh in the first Test starting August 13 in Darwin, either Hazlewood or Boland would have to sit out.



"I'd love to play more with Scotty," Hazlewood said. "We're obviously a little bit similar, but I think there’s still a lot of difference in our bowling. Every time he's come in, he's done unbelievably well. His career just keeps getting better and better the older he gets.



"I think there's enough opportunities in the next 12 months, 18 months for us to play a lot of cricket hopefully together; that'd be a nice one to tick off. But I think as four quicks, we've got Ness [Michael Neser] and Doggy [Brendan Doggett] there as well. So I think we'll have to lean on all six at some point in the next sort of 18 months,” he added.

