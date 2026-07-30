/Fleming In, McCullum Out: England name new Test head coach as Joe Root returns as captain

Former Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has replaced his compatriot Brendon McCullum as England’s new Test head coach, as veteran batter Joe Root is also reappointed as the Test skipper ahead of Harry Brook. The announcement follows the sacking of Brendon McCullum as Test coach and the retirement of former captain Ben Stokes earlier this month. The two, who were cornerstones of the famous ‘Bazball’ concept in English cricket, left their respective roles after England’s home Test series loss to New Zealand.

Root returned to captaining England in the whites, having earlier led them in 64 Tests from 2017 to 2022 before returning to work as the stand-in captain during the second Test against New Zealand in Stokes’ absence, who was out amid a pending investigation over the London nightclub incident.

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"It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to be England men's Test captain again," said Root. "The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job and, after enjoying a brief taste of it again working with Baz McCullum last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward."



Root, who is only second to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for most Test runs, hailed Fleming as an "exceptional leader with a great knowledge of the game". England’s next Test assignment is a three-match series against Pakistan starting August 19, with Marcus Trescothick acting as interim head coach ahead of Fleming's arrival later this year.



The ECB said Fleming, who coached IPL franchise CSK to five league titles, was one of the "most highly regarded coaches in world cricket".



"The ambition is always to win now," said Fleming. "But equally, it's about ensuring the team is well placed for the medium and long-term future."



"I'm particularly looking forward to working with Joe Root as captain -- a generational talent who has achieved so much already.



"There is still plenty more to come from him, and I'm excited to support him so he can enjoy and thrive in the role in what is a different context to his first stint,” he added.



Managing director of England men's cricket Rob Key also hailed Fleming as one of the most highly respected figures in cricket.



"I believe he is the best person to guide a team stacked full of potential and turn that talent into a world-class outfit that can not only achieve success but sustain it," Key said.

