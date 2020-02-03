Jasprit Bumrah breaks world record, bowls most maiden overs in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah breaks a T20I world record during the 5th T20I against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

He has become the bowler to bowl most maiden overs in T20I history. The 26-year-old has 7 maidens to his name in T20Is.

Bumrah was one of the most efficient bowlers against the Kiwis, his bowling figures were 3/12 in four overs. His spell was crucial for India as they could defend a modest total.

He was adjudged the man of the match.

This record was previously held by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara. He bowled six maidens in 205.1 overs, whereas Jasprit Bumrah took just 178.1 overs to achieve this feat.

Bumrah's comeback tour began started with a low as he was targetted by the Blackcaps batsmen, especially by Kane Williamson.

He was back in form for the fifth T20I.

Jasprit Bumrah has also the fourth Indian to play 50 T20Is. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also in the list.

Bumrah said after the match: "The match got close at one point but we had the belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close. It was windy, I was trying to use the wind and the longer side of the boundary. Very happy with the learnings, different ground dimensions, first time in New Zealand; great result."

Also, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has broken another record in the absence of Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the final T20I against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. He has surpassed Virat Kohli in the list of players with most 50+ scores in T20Is.