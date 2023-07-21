Jaiswal, Gill will take Indian cricket forward after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, predicts Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has tipped Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to take Indian cricket forward once the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire. Both Kohli and Rohit are in the last phase of their careers. Thus, Team India is focused in grooming the youngsters to keep the team in good stead by the time Kohli, Rohit, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, etc. retire.

'Jaiswal and Gill strong contenders to take Indian cricket's batting forward after Rohit and Kohli'

Thus, Jaffer feels young stars such as Jaiswal and Gill have it in them to take over the baton from Kohli and Rohit once the duo steps aside. During a discussion on JioCinema, he stated, "One is Yashasvi Jaiswal. I see him as a three-format player. He has performed amazingly well in the IPL and has made an excellent start in Test cricket."

"Shubman Gill is the second name I will take. If we talk only about batting, I see these two players as very strong contenders who will take Indian cricket forward after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli," Jaffer further opined.

In addition, Jaffer also picked Gujarat Titans' (GT) Sai Sudharsan as another strong candidate to handle India's batting responsibilities in future. "Sai Sudharsan is a player who I have liked a lot, the way he has played in the IPL. After that, he has scored a century against Pakistan A in the emerging teams' tournament that is going on. So I feel he can become a very good player in the future," added the former batter who represented India in 31 Tests and two ODIs.

Jaiswal and Gill have been in splendid form in 2023. Gill has scored hundreds across formats -- including a double ton in ODIs -- and was the Orange Cap winner for most runs (890) in IPL 2023. Jaiswal also ended this year's IPL with 625 runs, including a best of 124, and scored a sublime 171 in his debut Test in the ongoing West Indies tour.

Sudharshan, on the other hand, had a good run in IPL 2023, followed by consistent performances in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Recently, he also scored a century versus Pakistan in the ongoing Emerging Asia Cup tournament.

