'Iyer will return...': Ex-India selector Saba Karim on Suryakumar Yadav's ODI form

India's star T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is under immense pressure after failing to score in two consecutive matches in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav, however, has impressed everybody with is batting in T20Is and has gotten a place in the ODI side with regular number four batter Shreyas Iyer out of the side with an injury.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, however, has backed the under-pressure batter to come good and assured him of a long-rope. Speaking on Yadav's struggles, former India selector Saba Karim, while talking to media outlet India News, said, "The team management sees Suryakumar Yadav as an option for Shreyas Iyer. I am sure that Iyer will return and be India's No. 4 at the World Cup because he has done really well in that position. Suryakumar is a mystery at the moment. He is at the top in T20Is, how can he not score runs in ODIs? This is why I feel Rohit Sharma wants to give him a few more chances."

Suryakumar Yadav has registered two first-ball ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia. He was sent back by Mitchell Starc both times and that too by getting trapped in front of the wicket on in-swinging deliveries in both ODIs. Notably, Surya last scored a fifty plus score in ODI in February 2022.

Talking about other players who can play at number four if not Surya, Karim added, "What other options do we have for the No.4 spot? Sarfaraz Ahmed and Rajat Patidar come to mind, but they are both injured at the moment. We can consider Sanju Samson as an option. It is very important to have a few options ready. But we don't know if he is fit or not."

Nonetheless, Surya seems to be a surety in the XI against Australia in the third ODI of the series as well. The ODI, with the three-match series level at 1-1, is scheduled to be played at Chennai on March 22.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE