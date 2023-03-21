AB de Villiers the fastest runner between wickets followed by MS Dhoni: RCB star Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is regarded as a modern-day great and will easily sign off as one of the legends of the gentlemen's game. Kohli recently slammed his first-ever Test century since late 2019 and 75th ton overall; second most after Sachin Tendulkar (100 centuries in total). While Kohli has the knack to adapt in every format, much credit for his success also goes to him being extremely fit.

Kohli has raised the fitness standards in Indian cricket. He is known to be a calculative batter, especially in white-ball formats, and one who thrives in finding the gaps and keeping the scoreboard ticking with some quick runs between the wickets. Recently, the former Indian captain revealed the fastest runner between wickets.

Kohli has had memorable partnerships with many, with MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers topping the list. The reason why he has enjoyed so much success batting alongside Dhoni and ABD is because they run hard between wickets. Thus, Kohli named the former South African and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar de Villiers as the fastest runner between wickets, followed by Dhoni.

"AB de Villiers has been by far the fastest I've run with between wickets. The only other guy I had so much co- ordination and understanding with was MS Dhoni. Now I don't know about the speeds, but him and MS I did not have to even call. We hardly called for runs," Kohli said on the latest edition of the 360 Show, hosted by De Villiers on his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, ABD mentioned his former teammate Faf du Plessis as the fastest between wickets.

Kohli also opened up on ending his Test-century drought in the India-Australia Ahmedabad Test, where he slammed a majestic 186 in the drawn encounter.