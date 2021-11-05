'It's really a very nice feeling': All-female referee team officiates men's football match in Jordan

In a historic feat, a team of female referees officiated a men's football match in Jordan's Pro League for the first time on Tuesday (November 2). In the country's efforts to promote the sport among women, referee Esra'a Al-Mobideen and assistant referees Islam Al-Abadi, Sabreen Al-Abadi and Haneen Murad took to the field to provide a massive boost.

As Sahab SC defeated Al-Baqa'a Club 4-1, referee Al-Mobideen reacted to the historic feat as she said, "It's really a very nice feeling. I officiated finals, international matches and West Asia finals for women outside Jordan, but taking charge of a game in Jordan's professional soccer league is a different feeling. Most of the players were taller than me but at the same time I proved myself. I feel proud and I really wanted to be up to the task, thank God."

She further said that to have an influence on society is her ambition and it is important to have a positive impact on society. For Al-Mobideen, taking part in the professional league will give a good image of female refereeing. She believes she can send a message that women can work in any field.

She also revealed the reaction of players as she said, "At the beginning, the players were smiling in the tunnel when we first walked in because a girl was officiating and they were surprised by the idea. But as soon as the game started, there were no jokes and everyone became serious."

Mobideen hopes to officiate games in the World Cup for both men and women. "Regarding my ambition, I achieved the start, which is the Professional league. I'm on the lookout for the Asian qualifiers, and will work on developing myself to reach them. Afterwards, I will aim for the Women's World Cup. Later on, I will aim for Asian qualifiers and the World Cup for men similar to other female referees around the world," she said.