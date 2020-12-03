'It’s pretty difficult': Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta talks about January transfer market

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta feels that the Gunners will face many difficulties during the January transfer season and might not much room, in fact, they may have to offload players before they can add to the first-team squad.

Also read: Glenn Maxwell defends his signature 'switch shot' after Ian Chappell's criticism

Gunners have reportedly been looking for a creative midfielder, with RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Olympique Lyonnais’ Houssem Aouar among the options being considered, while Arteta would also like to improve his defensive options.

"We are planning, talking with (technical director) Edu and with the club about the things we can do in January," Arteta told reporters.

Also read: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo beat Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to win this award! Check out

"But at the moment it’s pretty difficult, unpredictable as well. In terms of places, we are very restricted in the moment.

"We will need to do something knowing the limitations of that market in January and the limitations we have as well to sign players."

Arsenal suffered a defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanders on Sunday, are 14th in the Premier League table. The London-based club has played 10 games this season. The Gunners are far away from meeting their objectives.

"It’s not acceptable and we have to change it," he said. "We can say, ‘Yeah but the referee did that, he didn’t score, we should have done that’, but this is where we are."