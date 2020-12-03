Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo beat Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to win this award! Check out

Lionel Messi might have an edge over Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of winning the Ballon d'Or but the Portuguese star has won one prestigious award that Barcelona's captain and Argentine stalwart has never won in his prolific career.

On Wednesday, Juventus star won the 2020 Golden Foot award - a laurel that several greats of the beautiful game have failed to win. Lionel Messi has never won this award.

The Golden Foot award was introduced in 2003 and is a laurel that several greats of the beautiful game have failed to win. Players are crowned winners of this esteemed award based on their achievements in world football. As many as 10 players are shortlisted for the famous trophy and the winner is announced through an online vote from a panel of journalists.

The winner of the Golden Foot gets to mark his footprints on The Champions Promenade in Monaco. In 2003, Italian star Roberto Baggio was the first player to win this award. CR7 is the latest entry to the list.

Juventus star defeated Messi, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Aguero, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Gerard Pique, Giorgio Chiellini, and Arturo Vidal to win the race for the Golden Foot 2020 award. Ronaldo has had a good spell with Juventus. Despite being absent recently due to injuries and COVID-19, Ronaldo won the Serie A Most Valuable Player award and the Serie A Footballer of the Year trophy.