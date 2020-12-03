Glenn Maxwell defends his signature 'switch shot' after Ian Chappell's criticism

Australia's explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has defended the 'switch hit' which met with Ian Chappell’s criticism, who expressed his reservation about the shot and called it 'unfair' while speaking to Wide World of Sports.

However, Maxwell defended his signature shot and said that the shot is very much within the rules of the game.

"It is within the laws of the game. Batting has evolved in such a way, that it has got better and better over the years, which is why we see these massive scores are getting chased down and the scores are going up," Maxwell said when asked about Chappell’s comments after the ODI series which Australia won 2-1.

Maxwell perfectly executed the 'switch hit' shot during the series against India. The Aussie urged the bowlers to come up with a plan to combat it. "And I suppose it is up-to-the bowlers to try and combat that," he said. "I suppose the skills of bowlers have been tested every day with bowlers having to come up with different change-ups, different ways to stop batters."

Former Aussie spinner Shane Warne supported Chappell's thought about the switch hit, saying it gives the batsmen an 'unfair advantage'. But the all-rounder responded by saying: "We see guys come up with knuckle-balls and wide yorker fields and different tactics. And the tactics of ODI cricket have definitely evolved, so I just see it (switch hit) as a different part of the evolution of the game."