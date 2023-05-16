Italian Open: Novak Djokovic sees off Cameron Norrie in straight sets to reach quarter-finals

Former world number one and 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has reached the last eight of the Italian Open after he got the better of British star Cameron Norrie in straight sets on Tuesday. Djokovic, the defending champion did not have too many issues against Norrie and will now face Dane Holger Rune for a place in the semifinal. The match will be a perfect opportunity for Djokovic to get revenge on Rune, who beat him in the final of the Rome Masters last year.

"Even though he's really young, I know his game quite well. He's been on the tour now for last few years playing some great tennis, particularly in the last I would say six to eight months," said Djokovic.

"He's in very good form and I look forward to a challenge. I think it's going to be a very physical match."

Djokovic will look to gain momentum ahead of the French Open which will start at the end of the month. The 35-year-old will be a firm favourite to win the whole thing that will see him become the most crowned men’s Grand Slam champion. While there were no shifts on offer in the last 16, it won’t be an easy task for Djokovic to defend his crown. The likes of Andry Rublev, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas are still in the tournament as it won’t be easy for Djokovic to win the Italian Open for a seventh time. Djokovic irritated with Norrie’s behaviour During the contest, there were incidence where Norrie gave a long beady-eyed stare to Djokovic while they were on change-over. The six-time Italian Open champion did not sit back and took a dig at his opponent during the post-match.

"Things that we players know in the locker room it's not fair play,” said the former world number one.

"He's very nice guy off the court, so I don't understand this kind of attitude on the court, to be honest. But it is what it is. He brought the fire, and I responded to that," said Djokovic.

"I'm not going to allow someone behaving like this just bending my head. I'm going to respond to that.

"That's all it is. What happens on the court, we leave it on the court, and we move on,” added Djokovic.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in a third-round match which was suspended on Monday due to the rain, and will take on another Italian in Lorenzo Musetti in the last 16 on Tuesday night.

