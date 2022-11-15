'It was a joke..': Portugal's Joao Mario on Cristiano Ronaldo's 'awkward' handshake with Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes appeared to be involved in an awkward situation with his club and country teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal dressing room after the latter's explosive interview targeting the club and manager Erik Ten Hag. Fernandes reunited with Ronaldo on Monday ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

In a video posted by the Portugal football team's official Twitter handle, Ronaldo can be seen meeting With Fernandes, who was last to join the rest of the squad for the World Cup. Fernandes can be seen putting his arm on Ronaldo as he arrives in the dressing room before the 37-year-old offers his hand for a handshake.

Fernandes appears to ignore Ronaldo at first but goes on to shake his hands after a brief pause. One can sense frostiness between the two teammates during their exchange as the video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

However, Portugal star Joao Mario has cleared the air on the duo's 'awkward' handshake and said there is nothing wrong between the duo. Mario said Ronaldo and Fernandes were only joking about the Manchester United midfielder arriving late in the dressing room.

"I was in the locker room at that moment, I saw pictures, it was a joke between them. Curiously, because Bruno was one of the last to arrive, Cristiano asked if he had come by boat. It was a joke between them, they play together," Mario said clearing the air on the incident.

However, Ronaldo has been facing flak from all corners after alleging he was 'betrayed' by United and felt disrespected by manager Erik Ten Hag. The Portuguese forward said he has no respect for Ten Hag as the manager doesn't respect him and also took a dig at United owners for the poor infrastructure and facilities at the club.