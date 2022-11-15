Can't defend that: Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand after Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said he can't defend Cristiano Ronaldo anymore after the Portuguese forward targeted the club and manager Erik Ten Hag in an explosive interview with controversial English journalist Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo made some sensational claims on the show and went on to state that he has no respect for United boss Ten Hag because the Dutch manager made him feel disrespected since taking charge at the club earlier this summer. Ronaldo also bashed United's hierarchy by alleging a few top executives and the manager tried to force him out.

He said he felt 'betrayed' by the club and also aimed a dig at former manager Raf Rangnick, who was let go of by United before the start of the current season.

Ronaldo's explosive comments have not gone down well with several United fans across the globe and former players, who believe the 37-year-old could have chosen a better way to let his frustrations known after his woeful start to the season.

Ronaldo has had a turbulent time at United this season and has been involved in several off-field controversies. There were reports that he wanted to leave the club during the summer transfer window and failed to turn up for pre-season.

He left the stadium before the full-time whistle and refused to come on as a substitute in United's clash against Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League following which he was suspended from the first team. Several former United players, including Ferdinand, had defended Ronaldo for his antics calling for better communication from the club.

However, Ferdinand, who is Ronaldo's great friend and has been a huge admirer of his former teammate, has now said his explosive interview against the club is not defendable. The former United defender feels the relationship between Ronaldo and the club is over and that there is no going back.

"You can't sit here and defend that from Cristiano Ronaldo. Deep down and I know it for a fact, this has all been manufactured for one thing - and that's for him to leave the club," said Ferdinand on Vibe with Five podcast.

"This love affair with Man United that Cristiano has had is over in my eyes. I don't feel there's any way back, I don't feel the club will take him back and I don't think that he wants to come back. This is all manufactured for that reason. Up to this interview I would defend him, and say the club have a big responsibility to communicate better," Ferdinand added.

Ten Hag had defended Ronaldo earlier this season and continuously asserted that he was part of his plans despite the Portuguese making his desire clear to leave the club. However, his stance is likely to change after Ronaldo's interview and the 37-year-old is unlikely to play for United again.