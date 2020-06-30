It is not his fault: Manchester United's Nemanja Matic defends Novak Djokovic for organising ill-fated Adria Tour

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has defender Novak Djokovic for hosting the controversial Adria Tour where a number of players, including Djokovic himself, tested positive for COVID-19. While widespread criticism has since followed Djokovic, the Manchester United footballer has defended his Serbian counterpart as he said he didn't do something wrong.

Djokovic along with his coach Goran Ivanisevic and players Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki were tested positive for coronavirus after the completion of events in Serbia and Croatia. While the events saw packed grounds with no social distancing measures in place. Even players were seen partying in a nightclub to celebrate the events.

“People need to understand that the situation in Serbia was better than here (in England). The country allowed everyone to do whatever they want, everything was open, the shopping centres and the restaurants,” Matic told Sky Sports.

“So they started to live normal lives because our country was closed for three months completely. You were not allowed to walk on the street, you couldn’t leave your home, so it was different (than England).”

While some exhibition events have been played behind closed doors, the Adria Tour attracted jam-packed crowd, mainly due to the big-name players participating in the tournament.

“When they opened they said, ‘you are more than free to do whatever you want’,” Matic added.

“Before that tournament, there was a game with 20,000 people and nobody said anything about that.

“I just wanted to say that it is not his fault that he made the tournament, he just wanted to help the players play competitions. I don’t see that he (did) something wrong.”

