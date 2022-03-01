'It can be a hard one to swallow': Dinesh Karthik on Wriddhiman Saha getting dropped from India's Test squad

Veteran India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has shared his two cents on Wriddhiman Saha's axing from India's Test squad. Saha was dropped from India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home along with other senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma.

Saha later went on to reveal that he was told by head coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Chetan Sharma that he is not in the Indian team's plans anymore as far as the longest format is concerned. Saha was asked to move on as the Indian team management wants to groom young wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat, who has replaced Saha in the squad.

Karthik sympathised with Saha after he was dropped and said it is a hard pill to swallow for any cricketer to be told that he is no more in the team's plans moving forward. Saha, who played majorly as a back-up keeper at the time of MS Dhoni, was once called the best wicket-keeper in the world by former India skipper Virat Kohli.

However, with Rishabh Pant's remarkable rise, Saha failed to cement his spot in the Test team even after Dhoni's retirement but managed to play 40 Tests for the Indian side.

"I'm pretty sure from wherever I've seen with Wriddhiman's interviews, he understands where this decision is coming from. I know no cricketer is going to accept that when you're being told to move on. It is a very hard one because this is what they've been doing day in and day out," Karthik told ICC.

"All of us want to represent the country and that is the burning desire for everybody. So when somebody comes in says, 'I think your time is done,' it can be a hard one to swallow. But it is understandable and you have to understand where the selectors, the coach and the captain are coming from," he added.

Karthik lauded Saha for being a great servant for Indian cricket and praised him for doing well while going about his business silently. In 40 Tests, Saha amassed 1353 runs, took 92 catches and effected 12 stumpings for India.

"Kudos to Wriddhiman Saha. I think he has been one of those brilliant, quiet servants of Indian cricket who has done so well over a period of years," said Karthik.