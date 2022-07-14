ISSF Shooting World Cup: Prithviraj, Vivaan, Bhowneesh secure silver medal in Trap team event

The Indian shooting trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta clinched a silver medal for the country at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea on Wednesday. They lost to Slovakia`s Adrian Drobny, Michal Slamka and Hubert Andrzej Olejnik in the battle for the top prize at Trap men`s team event.

In the Gold medal match, the Indian trio lost to their Slovakian opposition by 6-2. "Many congratulations to the Indian trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor & Bhowneesh Mendiratta on winning in Trap Men`s team event at the ongoing @ISSF_Shooting 2022 World Cup, Changwon On Day- 3 `s medal stands at with 2, 1 & 1 #IndianSports #Shooting," tweeted SAI Media.

India finished the third day of the event with four medals, two of them being gold. Besides this, India also captured a silver and bronze each.

Earlier, India continued its good show at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea, with the duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane Shahu winning the gold medal on Wednesday by defeating Hungary`s Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni in the finals of 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team. The Hungarian mixed duo had to settle for a silver, losing by a margin of 17-13. On the other hand, the duo of Shiva Narwal and Palak also clinched a bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team category by defeating Kazakhstan`s duo of Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan.

Earlier, India`s Arjun Babuta had won his first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage gold, beating Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA by margin of 17-9 in the gold medal match early on Monday morning. The Changwon Shooting World Cup will take place in Changwon, South Korea from July 9 to July 21, 2022.