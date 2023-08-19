IRE v IND 2023: ‘I am living my mother’s dream,' said Rinku Singh before India debut

One of the two debutants for India during game one against Ireland on Friday, Rinku Singh said he is living his mother’s dream and wishes to work hard and pull his family out of the grind they are in to provide them with a comfortable life ahead. Although the attacking left-hander didn’t get to bat in the rain-hit first T20I, being part of the winning team makes him happy anyway.

Before getting on the flight to Ireland for his maiden international tour, Rinku, while speaking with Jio Cinema, talked about his desires and dreams, saying a lot has gone behind this India call-up. Rinku added he didn't have apt mental and financial support while growing up, but his passion for the game kept him motivated.

"A lot of blood and sweat has gone behind to earn this call. My passion for the sport helped me wade through a lack of support and financial hardships," Rinku said during an interview with Jio Cinema before leaving for Ireland.

The Kolkata Knight Rider star finisher said his desire to provide his family with a better living kept him going through the years, and his self-belief ensured he reaches the point where he is today.

"One thing that kept the desire burning was to give my family a good life, which was possible if I moved up the ladder in the sport. I had that self-belief, and that made me stronger and helped me in my journey, which has taken a new turn," Rinku added.

‘My family played a massive role in my journey

After hogging the limelight following his star-studded performance in the recently-concluded IPL 2023 – where he scored 474 runs at 59.25, striking at nearly 150, Rinku got picked for the Ireland T20Is and in the Asian Games squad.

Speaking about the support he got while pursuing his dream of breaking into the Indian Cricket Team, Rinku said his family always backed him, and he is grateful for it. Rinku added he has seen his family’s financial struggle, and always wanted to help them overcome this life’s adversity through his cricket.

"I have seen my family face financial struggles, and I wanted to help them overcome it through cricket. That desire to get them out of the grind kept me going. It kept me motivated to work hard and keep up my efforts.

"My family had a massive role in my journey to date. When they didn't have enough to fund my career, my mother borrowed money from others to keep me going. Where I am today is because of the support I have got from them," he added.

Touching upon his plans on how to go about his business in the Indian jersey, Rinku said, "From here on, I will do everything within my capabilities, give my 100% to achieve the team's desired results and be in the mix for as long as I can."