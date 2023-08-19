Indian army starts first Kashmir Women Cricket League, female cricketers aim to play for India in future

After Kashmir's male cricketers have proven their talent and made it to the international cricketing arena, it's the female cricketers from the valley trying to make a mark. Hoping that very soon, they will be representing India at International level.

The Indian army has kickstarted valley's first Kashmir Women's Cricket League at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. Around 12 of the most talented women's cricket teams from different regions of Jammu and Kashmir are competing for the trophy, showcasing their remarkable talent and passion for the game.

The Kashmir Women's Cricket League finals would be attended by renowned Indian female cricketer Mithali Raj. The LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will also be attending the event.

''I am coming out from my house for the first time to play cricket. I am extremely excited and working hard to win the match. I want more of these tournaments, and platforms for the girls. It never used to happen in Kashmir and now it is and I want to tell every girl to participate in these events and I am sure one day I will play national and international cricket. We have a long way to go,'' said Afreen, Player.

The other players also added that ''I have come to the stadium for the first time and I am happy to be here. I am thankful to my coach for bringing us here. I have been given this opportunity which has made me extremely happy. I want parents to support girls and let the girls choose their careers. I want to be a cricketer and play at international level. I am sure one day I will play for the team one day,'' said Sabreen, Player.

This prestigious event holds significance for both cricket lovers and players who have long awaited an opportunity to witness such exceptional talent up close.

''We are very excited to be here. It's the first time that a women's league tournament has been organised by the Indian army and we have a great feeling and are extremely happy that we have been provided with such a platform. It's the first time such a huge tournament for women has been held here. It also inspires other girls to come forward and I am seeing a lot of change and girls are coming forward. We recently had Jasia Akhter who went to play in the IPL. There are many girls who are talented to play nationals and international matches,'' said Saba Mehraj, Coach.

Indian Army has stated that the Kashmir WCL aims to give Kashmiri women an opportunity to showcase their talents while shaping a celebration of cricketing excellence. The Indian Army says that they are committed to promoting sports and empowering the youth within the Valley.

''We thought that there are many tournaments for men but nothing for women, so we decided to start the Kashmir Women's Cricket League, I am thankful to JKCA who gave us the venue and administration, helping us to make this event successful. JK youth have a bright future and the Indian army has been working on social empowerment. Sports is a very important aspect, in a mobile phone world we need to push our children to outdoor activities,'' said Manoj Dobriyal, Indian Army.

The finals for the tournament will be played on August 26th.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE