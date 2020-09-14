Iran says AFC tournament TV rights cut due to 'international sanctions'

Iran on Sunday said that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has cancelled television broadcasting rights of the regional champions' league to the Islamic republic due to US sanctions.

According to Iran's football federation, the AFC had written to it cancelling the contract "due to international sanctions."

The AFC "also cannot provide the live signal for the group stage of the Asian Champions' League," Iran's official body said.

As a form of protest, Iran has written to the AFC.

Iran has "sent its representatives to the Asian Champions' League and therefore expects the AFC to prepare the necessary framework for live broadcast of the matches ... so that millions of fans in Iran can watch," the federation said.

The United States imposed harsh unilateral sanctions after withdrawing from a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018. These sanctions were to target key oil and banking sectors.

The AFC has not yet officially commented on the matter.

Asia's club tournament was put on hold since March due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the tournament will resume on Monday in Qatar.

Four Iranian clubs, including Persepolis, Esteghlal, Shahr Khodro and Sepahan, represent Iran in the tournament.

Shahr Khodro is set to play the United Arab Emirates-based Al Ahli later Monday.

Esteghlal was also scheduled to play the UAE's Al Wahda.

However, the Emirati side said they cannot travel after a number of their club members tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

(Inputs from AFP)