'The only regret I have...' - Neymar alleges racism after Alvaro Gonzalez bust-up in PSG vs Marseille

With as many as five players sent off following a mass brawl in Ligue 1 match between arch-rivals Paris Saint-Germain and Olymique Marseille, Brazilian megastar Neymar claimed that he had been victim of racism on Sunday.

Neymar, who was one of the players to be sent off, took to social media platform Twitter to post a series of furious tweets as the PSG forward appeared to accuse Alvaro Gonzales of calling him a “monkey” after he was shown a red card in injury time for slapping Marseille defender on the back of the head.

"Look at the racism. That's why I hit him," Neymar, who was returning from coronavirus quarantine, said as he left the pitch. Gonzalez went on to deny making a racist comment.

ALSO READ: 'I will be a Grand Slam champion,' says Zverev after US Open loss

"The only regret I have is not hitting this idiot in the face," Neymar, the world's most expensive player, tweeted after the game.

Único arrependimento que tenho é por não ter dado na cara desse babaca — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020 ×

Neymar was dismissed by the referee after a VAR check whereas his teammates Layvin Kurzawa and Leando Pareder were also sent off. For Marseille, Dario Benedetto and defender Jorfan Amavi were given the marching orders by the referee.

Neymar, on Twitter, questioned the referees that if they can see his aggression then why can’t they pull up the guy who called him monkey.

IN PICS | Pride, pain and a Schumacher: Ferrari celebrate 1,000th Grand Prix race

"It's easy for VAR to show my 'aggression'. 'Now I'd like to them to show the image of the racist who called me a 'MONKEY SON OF A B***H. I'd really like that!" Neymar tweeted.

VAR pegar a minha “agressão” é mole ... agora eu quero ver pegar a imagem do racista me chamando de “MONO HIJO DE PUTA” (macaco filha da puta)... isso eu quero ver!

E aí? CARRETILHA vc me pune.. CASCUDO sou expulso... e eles? E aí ? — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020 ×

ALSO READ: Ancelotti confident new-look Everton can shake up top six after Spurs win

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said that Neymar told him about the racist insult but added that he didn’t hear anything on the pitch. While Marseille coach Andre-Villas Boas said there’s no place for racism and they will have another look at the incident.

Neymar "told me it was a racist insult, but I didn't hear anything on the pitch", PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said.

"There is no place for racism in football but I don't think that was the case," Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas told Telefoot. "We'll have to look at it."

According to Telefoot, Gonzalez responded “what racism?” when asked about the incident.

"There's no place for racism," the Spaniard wrote, adding: "Sometimes you have to learn to lose and take it on the field."

PSG lost the match by 1-0 after a goal from Florian Thauvin in the 31st minute of the match.