Pride, pain and a Schumacher: Ferrari celebrate 1,000th Grand Prix race

Mick Schumacher in the F2004

Mick Schumacher, leading the Formula Two championship and looking increasingly destined for F1 in 2021, could be a part of that future.

"To be able to drive it now as the second generation to drive it is something very special," he said after his demonstration laps in the F2004, Ferrari's most successful racing car.

Ferrari had also celebrated their milestone with a socially-distanced show in Florence's Piazza della Signoria on Saturday night attended by drivers and bosses past and present with a display of cars through the eras.

"As we celebrate our first 1,000 races, we are already looking ahead, already thinking about the next 1,000," said Ferrari president John Elkann.

"I am absolutely certain of one thing, that in the next 1,000 Grands Prix we will win more races than we have to date."

