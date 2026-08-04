/IPL-fame Shashank Singh leaves Chhattisgarh for Puducherry over alleged 'disrespect'

Shashank Singh, who rose to fame in IPL 2024 as a finisher for Punjab Kings (PBKS), has left Chhattisgarh Cricket to move to Puducherry for the upcoming domestic season. The decision comes post alleged neglect from the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) towards the all-rounder. The state cricket association, while granting the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the player, has denied any further comments on the matter. Shashank, meanwhile, has alleged non-clarity as the main reason for his switch.

Why Shashank Singh left Chhattisgarh for Puducherry?

Speaking to the ESPCricinfo, Shashank revealed: "They didn't have a proper explanation for why I was excluded from the [2026] Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League. They didn't tell me why I wasn't considered for the conditioning camp for the state probables.

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"I'm not saying you give me preferential treatment, but someone who won the BCCI award for the best domestic white-ball allrounder [for 2023-24] at least deserves some clarity, not ridicule."

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What did Chhattisgarh Cricket say about Shashank's allegations?

The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) declined to comment on the matter, but confirmed granting the NOC to Shashank as reported by the ESPNCricinfo.

"The player had requested the NOC, which has been issued. Whatever else he has said are his views, and the association doesn't want to make any further comment on the matter," the state board said.

What started the trouble between Shashak and state board?

Shashank said that the issues first started coming up in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season when he went off the field due to shoulder strain while fielding against Mumbai. The all-rounder also alleged being accused of not being committed enough during the white-ball domestic season as well.

What next for Shashank?