IPL Auction 2023 Live on Youtube, apps, TV channels, OTT: The stage is set for the IPL auction 2023 where all 10 participating franchisees will be seen placing bets on their favourite cricket players. As per the updated list, a total of 405 players are going under the hammer this year to fill the remaining 87 slots across the 10 teams. Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Mayank Agarwal are expected to be the auction's top draws. For the first time in IPL auction’s history, the BCCI has permitted live video-conferencing between team management staff from the auction table this year. In addition, each team's budget has been increased by Rs 5 crore, giving all franchises a total of Rs 95 crore to finalize their squad. As per media reports, BCCI has booked two floors of the Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty island in Kochi for IPL Auction 2023.

IPL Auction 2023 Full Details

Date: 23rd December 2022

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kochi, India

Livestream: JioCinema

Live Telecast: Star Sports

IPL Auction 2023 minute by minute LIVE update: Available slots of all the teams

Team Total Players Available Slots Overseas Slots Available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 18 7 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) 20 5 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 18 7 3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 11 3 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 15 10 4 Mumbai Indians (MI) 16 9 3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 16 9 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 18 7 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16 9 4

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2 DC 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2 GT 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3 KKR 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3 LSG 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4 MI 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3 PBKS 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3 RCB 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2 RR 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4 SRH 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4 Total 163 50 743.5 206.5 87 30

