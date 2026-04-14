/IPL 2026: Will Varun Chakravarthy play vs CSK? KKR provides update

Varun Chakravarthy’s fitness has been a key talking point among KKR supporters ahead of their match against Chennai Super Kings, as the spinner has been sidelined since the defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he injured his finger while attempting a catch. Since then, he has missed both the game against PBKS and the loss to LSG at Eden Gardens. Prior to the Lucknow clash, there was no clear timeline for his comeback, but recent updates suggest he could be in contention for selection again.

According to media reports, a KKR spokesperson confirmed in the pre-match press conference that Varun is ready for the Apr 14 fixture against CSK at Chepauk. Despite wearing a bandage, he has been actively training in the lead-up to the game.

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"So, Varun's been training. He's had a bandage on his hand, but then he's still training. He's been training for all the days leading up to this match, so he's good," said the KKR spokesperson.

Against CSK, Varun has delivered solid performances, claiming 13 wickets in 11 matches. At Chepauk, his home venue, he has taken eight wickets in seven games, maintaining an average of 24.38.

However, the current season has been challenging for him so far, as he has struggled with his economy rate, conceding runs at 13.16 and is yet to pick up a wicket.