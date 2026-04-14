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IPL 2026: Will Varun Chakravarthy play vs CSK? KKR provides update

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 14, 2026, 14:44 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 14:44 IST
IPL 2026: Will Varun Chakravarthy play vs CSK? KKR provides update

Varun Chakravarthy Photograph: (AFP)

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Varun Chakravarthy’s potential return would be a significant boost for KKR as they look to secure their first win of the season against CSK in Chennai.

Varun Chakravarthy’s fitness has been a key talking point among KKR supporters ahead of their match against Chennai Super Kings, as the spinner has been sidelined since the defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he injured his finger while attempting a catch. Since then, he has missed both the game against PBKS and the loss to LSG at Eden Gardens. Prior to the Lucknow clash, there was no clear timeline for his comeback, but recent updates suggest he could be in contention for selection again.

According to media reports, a KKR spokesperson confirmed in the pre-match press conference that Varun is ready for the Apr 14 fixture against CSK at Chepauk. Despite wearing a bandage, he has been actively training in the lead-up to the game.

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"So, Varun's been training. He's had a bandage on his hand, but then he's still training. He's been training for all the days leading up to this match, so he's good," said the KKR spokesperson.

Against CSK, Varun has delivered solid performances, claiming 13 wickets in 11 matches. At Chepauk, his home venue, he has taken eight wickets in seven games, maintaining an average of 24.38.

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However, the current season has been challenging for him so far, as he has struggled with his economy rate, conceding runs at 13.16 and is yet to pick up a wicket.

KKR have also received additional boost with the arrival of Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan pacer has obtained his no-objection certificate and is now available for selection ahead of the CSK encounter.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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