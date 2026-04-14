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Police used guns in traffic stop yet boxer Terrance Crawford found guilty and fined

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 14, 2026, 13:20 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 13:20 IST
Police used guns in traffic stop yet boxer Terrance Crawford found guilty and fined

Police used guns in traffic stop yet boxer Crawford found guilty & fined Photograph: (AFP)

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The court announced the verdict on Monday (Apr 14) after finding Crawford guilty of careless driving on September 28 last year an fined $75 plus $49 in court costs. During the incident, the police officers ordered Crawford and the rest of the passengers in the car to step out on a gunpoint.

American boxer Terrance Crawford has been ordered to pay $75 in fine and $49 in court costs for an incident which involved a gunpoint traffic stop. The court announced the verdict on Monday (Apr 14) after finding Crawford guilty of careless driving on September 28 last year. During the incident, the police officers ordered Crawford and the rest of the passengers in the car to step out on a gunpoint. They had stopped the car after observing it being driven recklessly.

Why was Crawford stopped at gunpoint by police?

On September 28, Crawford attended a parade held in his home city of Omaha, Nebraska after his win over Canelo Alvarez to win super middleweight championship fight. Later in the night, police officer stopped a car after observing it being driven recklessly. During the stop, Crawford's head of security, sitting on the front passenger seat, told the officer near his car window that he'd carrying a legal firearm. Soon after this, the second officer standing near the driver side window saw a gun on the floorboard. Officers drew their gun immediately and ordered all occupants to step out of the car.

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Police later confirmed that all occupants were legally allowed to carry a gun including Crawford who said that he informed officer standing near passenger side window about the gun but the office didn't hear him. Crawford was ticketed and released by the officers.

The incident to an internal investigation by Omaha police department into the officers' action and ruled that they acted lawfully.

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What led to the win parade in Omaha?

The parade was organized after Crawford became the first first to win three unified division titles after beating Alvarez by unanimous decision. The boxer retired in December last year with a perfect 42-0 record including 31 wins via knockout.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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