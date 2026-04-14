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Who was Chris Payton-Jones? Ex-NFL player, 30, dies in car accident

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 14, 2026, 12:08 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 12:08 IST
Who was Chris Payton-Jones? Ex-NFL player, 30, dies in car accident

Ex-NFL player Chris Payton-Jones, 30, dies in car accident Photograph: (X/Chris Payton-Jones)

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Jones was driving a sedan car 'eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 24 in Gainesville' when he met head-on with an pick-up truck. The car immediately burst into flames while three people in the pick-up truck sustained minor injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chris Payton-Jones, 30-year-old former NFL cornerback, died in car accident on Saturday (Apr 11) night in Florida. The ex-NFL CB had played in the league from 2018-21 after going unpicked in the 2018 NFL draft. He played 29 regular-season games for multiple franchises: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans. In 2023, he joined XFL and played for Seattle Sea Dragons and then joined St Louis Battlehawks of UFL for the last two seasons. After quitting NFL, he focused on his side hustle content creation as full time thing and over a million views on his YouTube site Flashflix.

How did Payton-Jones die?

The former NFL player was driving a sedan car 'eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 24 in Gainesville' when he met head-on with an pick-up truck, reported News 4 Jacksonville. The car immediately burst into flames while three people in the pick-up truck sustained minor injuries. Payton-Jones was pronounced dead on the scene.

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Payton-Jones was a native of Jacksonville, Florida and his high school coach expressed deep anguish about the tragic news. "The kid never missed a workout, never missed practice, and never wanted to come off the field. Everyone loved him," coach Ade Geis said to News 4 Jacksonville. “He was always unbelievably positive. I’ve never heard that kid ever say anything negative about anyone or anything. … It was always a pleasure to be around him. You were always happy to see him.”

Payton-Jones college and NFL career

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Payton-Jones, who was previously known as Chris Jones, played college football for Nebraska from 2014-17. He went unpicked in NFL Draft 2018 but managed to play for four different NFL franchises from 2018-21. He played for the Cardinals, the Lions, the Vikings, and the Titans in his 29-game (regular season) career.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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