/IPL 2026 | 'Will keep happening': DC skipper Axar Patel reacts after horror loss vs RCB

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel says 'if openers and number three had batted' things could have turned out different for them against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday (Apr 27). DC were bowled out for 75 after being 13/6 in the first overs - the lowest powerplay score in the IPL history. Axar, however, acknowledged that 'if and buts' are part of the game and that the team has to be positive despite the thrashing loss - their fifth of the season in eight matches.

Axar Patel reacts after horrible loss vs RCB

"I still cannot understand what happened," said the DC skipper after the loss. The performance against RCB came two days after DC had scored 264/2 20 overs against PBKS on Saturday (Apr 25). The Capitals, however, had lost the match against PBKS as well with Shreyas Iayer-led team chasing the target inside 19 overs.

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"You have to be on your toes at all times in cricket. Ifs and buts will be there - like if we had taken that catch or taken that run (against GT). That will keep happening. But each day, you have to be on your toes and keep doing what you have been doing well. You cannot take it easy for even one day. Rather than thinking about what has happened, think about what is to come. Even if you stay negative or positive, you still have to play. Tonight was a bad day. We have to be positive and do what we had been doing (earlier)," added the DC skipper.

Was the pitch drastically different?

The RCB bowlers, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, were able to extract erly movement from the pitch to which Axar said: "I was not surprised. They (Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood) are world-class bowlers. 1-2 overs, if our openers and number three had batted, it could have been a different game."