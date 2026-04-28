/Was DC's 13/6 lowest powerplay score in IPL history? 3 of 6 lowest scores belong to CSK

Delhi Capitals could not bat for their life on April 27 in IPL 2026 against RCB - managing only 13/6 in the powerplay - the lowest score in the first six overs in the IPL history. Among the 6 lowest IPL scores in powerplay - three belong to five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
DC were blown away by RCB in IPL 2026 on April 27 as they slipped to 13/6 in powerplay - the lowest ever powerplay score in IPL history.
RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood were the wreckers-in-chief, taking three wickets each.
Chasing 211 in IPL 2022, SRH, known for their batting prowess, could manage only 14/3 in powerplay against Rajasthan Roayls - the second lowest score in the first six overs in the tournament history.
For Royals, Prasidh Krishan took two wickets for just two runs in three overs, one of which was a maiden.
In early years of the tournament, Rajasthan Royals were stopped at 14/2 by RCB in the powerplay in IPL 2009 - the third lowest powerplay score in the tournament.
RCB's Praveen Kumar was the tormentor as he gave away just 7 runs in three overs for two wickets.
The five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, had the horrible powerplay against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2011, scoring just 15/2 in the first six overs - their lowest ever score in the powerplay in franchise history.
For KKR, Brett Lee gave away 5 runs in three overs, Iqbal Abdulla bowled a spell of 5/1 in 2 overs and Yusuf Pathan took 3/1 in the only over bowled.
Chasing a paltry score of 71 in IPL 2019, CSK took their own sweet time, managing only 16/1 in the powerplay - the fifth lowest score in the first six overs in IPL history.
For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal fought with 3-1-5-1 and Moeen Ali gave away just three runs in his two overs, but the target was too less to bother CSK.
CSK faltered once more in powerplay - this time against Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Daredavils) in IPL 2015 - scoring just 16/1 in the first six overs.
For DC, Zaheer Khan bowled a spell of 3-1-6-1 while spinner Shahbaz Nadeem gave away 10 runs in his three overs.