/IPL 2026 | What went wrong? How Delhi Capitals went from 264/2 to 75 all-out in span of two days at home ground

Delhi Capitals (DC) played their last two IPL 2026 matches at home ground - Arun Jaitely Stadium - lost both, unfortunately, but in drastically different ways. On Saturday (Apr 25), DC scored 264/2 against Punjab Kings which Shreyas Iyer-led team chased down with seven balls and six wickets in hand. In the second match, on Monday (Apr 27), DC were blown away by RCB opening bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, succumbing to 13/6 in the powerplay - lowest score in IPL history in the first six overs. DC were eventually bowled out for 75 and RCB chased down the paltry target in 6.3 overs with nine wickets left. After these two juxtaposing losses, the question is how DC went from 264/2 in 20 overs to 75 all-out in space of two days at the same ground?

How Delhi went from 264/2 to 75 all-out in span of two days?

DC's match against Punjab Kings was played during the day time with 3:30 PM IST start time. The stadium, located in Delhi, is in northern part of India which is experiencing hot days that may have resulted in moisture being evaporated from the pitch - making it suitable for stroke making. Both the teams, DC and PBKS, took full advantage of the flatter deck with over 550 runs being scored in 39 overs.

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The DC vs RCB match was played in the evening, 7:30 PM IST start time, with pitch having just enough moisture for the bowlers to gain some movement in the early overs. The DC batters were not able to adjust to the movement, pace, and bounce of the pitch of their own backyard and hence the historic collapse.

What about oppostion bowling?

PBKS, DC's opponent in the first of last two matches, are not having a great bowling season. The table toppers have conceded in 195 or more runs in each of their seven completed matches barring the 2026 season opener against Gujarat Titans.